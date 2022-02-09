TGA Provisionally Approves AstraZeneca Booster For Adults

The only Australian-made vaccination, AstraZeneca has been given approval by the TGA for use as a booster for people over 18.

Australia's medical regulator provided the first green light for AZ, otherwise known as Vaxzevria.

However, the TGA has continued to recommend either the Moderna or Pfizer dose as a third jab, unless consulted by your general practitioner.

“The third (booster) dose may be given if clinically indicated with reference to official guidance regarding the use of a heterologous third dose (e.g. mRNA vaccine),” the regulator company said in a statement.

“This means that the decision to receive Vaxzevria as a booster must be made in consultation with a medical professional.

“The mRNA Covid-19 vaccines (Corminaty (Pfizer) or Spikevax (Moderna) are preferred as the booster dose in Australia, irrespective of the Covid-19 vaccine used."

Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) will provide the final tick of approval before AZ doses can be administered from your local health centre.

The National Cabinet will meet on Thursday, after clashing about the definition of 'fully-vaccinated' for international tourists who prepare to enter Australia.

State and federal leaders have bounced back and forth over their desired definition, while ATAGI have previously stated two doses of the vaccine should be classified as 'fully-vaccinated'.

