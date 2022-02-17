TGA Green Lights Moderna Vaccine For Kids Aged Six+

The Moderna mRNA Covid vaccine has been given the green light by the Australian medical regulator for children aged six and over.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) on Thursday announced provisional approval for Moderna as a vaccine recommended for children, aged six and over.

Joining Pfizer as a Covid vaccine for children over six-years-old, Moderna has to date only available to those aged 12 and over.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said TGA's authorisation for primary-aged children in Australia “is an important milestone for Moderna as it is the first regulatory authorisation for the use of our vaccine in this age group”.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to provide protection against Covid-19 to this important age group, keeping children safe and able to continue life as normally as possible." - Stéphane Bancel

TGA's final decision was supported by the release of data from a clinical trial in the US and Canada, which included 4000 children.

"Clinical trials also showed that the safety profile is similar to that seen in adults," the TGA said.

Children should receive two doses of the Moderna Covid vaccine, also known as ‘Spikevax’, four weeks apart in two 50 microgram doses, half the adult dose.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) still needs to offer its approval for the younger cohort before Moderna can be rolled out.

