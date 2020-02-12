Text Your Mate With A Pool Because Townsville Temps Are Getting Ridiculous

If you’ve been getting sweat in places you never have before, you’re not alone.

This week has already been warm but that’s about to skyrocket with temps cracking 40 across North Queensland for the remainder of the week.

If you want to avoid a crazy power bill, it’s time to text your friend who has a pool and send a subtle message that you need to visit.

We hear that Zooper Dooper’s are half price at Woolies and Big W this week, so stock up, check on your elderly neighbours, down lots of water, and crank the AC.

This is how steamy it’s getting near you:

Townsville

Thursday 26-36

Friday 27-38

Saturday 28-38

Sunday 28-37

Monday 28-35

Ingham

Thursday 23-41

Friday 23-42

Saturday 25-42

Sunday 26-40

Monday 25-37

Ayr

Thursday 25-36

Friday 25-38

Saturday 26-37

Sunday 27-37

Monday 26-34

Bowen

Thursday 26-33

Friday 26-34

Saturday 27-35

Sunday 27-34

Monday 26-33

Charters Towers

Thursday 22-41

Friday 23-41

Saturday 25-42

Sunday 25-40

Monday 25-38

