Tex Walker Reveals He And His Wife Ellie Are Expecting A Baby!

In his first interview since stepping down as Adelaide Crows captain, Taylor ‘Tex’ Walker has announced his wife Ellie is expecting!

“There were 1 or 2 reasons [for stepping down]," he said. "I wanted to finish off my career with some enjoyment and freedom. Also Ellie and I are starting a new family, my wife is pregnant”

The news comes almost a year after Taylor and Ellie sadly lost their unborn baby in November last year.

Take a listen below, as well as all of this morning’s major headlines:

Congratulations!!

