Testing Ramps Up Across The Border As Lockdown Continues For Regional NSW

Overall testing numbers are following a positive trajectory, with many Border locals opting to receive the jab in recent days.

The Murrumbidgee Local Health District is ramping up vaccination hubs and testing operations across the southern parts of the state.

Due to increased demand, a mobile testing van will travel around regional towns that don't have their own sites.

Chief Executive of the local health district, Jill Ludford is urging people to follow lockdown guidelines in an attempt to move regional NSW out of the dreaded lockdown period.

"It is a very, very grave situation unfolding all around us now with cases across NSW," Ludford said.

"It really highlights the criticality of the restrictions that were put in place.

"Please stay at home, please comply with the restrictions. Please get tested early, and come forward for vaccinations."

