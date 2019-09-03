SHOP! EAT! BEACH! REPEAT! Terrigal Beach Markets Is This Weekend!

Explore over 50 colourful and exciting stalls featuring handmade items from outstanding artists and local artisans! You will find designers, growers and makers of fashion, jewellery, homewares, artwork and so much more. There will also be live musical entertainment, food trucks, food stalls and face painting for the kids!

 

What: Terrigal Beach Markets
When: First Saturday of the month
7th September | 5th October
Where: Terrigal Beach

