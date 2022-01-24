Terence Kelly Pleads Guilty To Kidnapping Four-Year-Old From WA Campsite

The man allegedly accused of kidnapping Cleo Smith from her isolated tent, in Western Australia's popular Shark Bay area has pleaded guilty to child abduction.

Terrence Darrell Kelly faced Carnarvon Magistrate’s Court on Monday via video-link, admitting to kidnapping the four-year-old and keeping her captive for 18 days.

Kelly confessed to taking the young girl from her family’s tent on October 16 at Quobba Blowholes campsite, 75km north of Canarvan sparking one of Australia's largest missing person’s search.

The accused was arrested on November 3 after detectives raided his Carnarvon house at 12.46am where they discovered the pre-schooler alone playing with toys in a bedroom.

The 36-year-old Canarvan man was charged the following day with child abduction and remanded in custody at Casuarina Prison.

WA Police acting Commissioner Col Blanch, informed the public after Cleo's rescue, that mobile phone data and CCTV footage of a car entering Carnarvon the night she vanished were instrumental in leading police to the accused's house.

Since her rescue, Cleo’s family has declined to speak to the media, however the family did issue a statement thanking the community for its support and requesting privacy.

Other charges faced by Kelly have been adjourned.

