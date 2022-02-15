Tensions Continue In Ukraine As Putin Takes Strategic Steps

Russia's defence ministry say some troops have been withdrawn from Ukraine's border, giving reason that tensions are easing between the two countries.

However, the head of NATO alliance explained there hasn't been any signs of de-escalation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has since said he doesn't want to go to war inside Europe.

Australian correspondent Sarah Greenhalgh spoke on Australia Today with Steve Price live from Kyiv about the current state of play.

In response to Russia's claim of withdrawing troops, the Ukraine foreign minister said the general rule used is that "we don't believe anything until we see it", according to Ms Greenhalgh.

The same message was echoed across the world, with London and Washington cautious about the supposed withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukrainian border.

Local Ukrainians told Ms Greenhalgh how confusion has settled in after Putin hinted at de-escalating the situation

"It is impossible to know with Vladimir Putin, whether he is being somewhat sincere or this is actually very deliberate and a strategic move to give everyone a false sense of security that we're not on the brink of war, when in actual fact that's exactly what they're planning," Ms Greenhalgh was told.

Greenhalgh added that there's been a shift in tensions. On Friday, the White House national security advisor came out with an "alarming suggestion" that an invasion was imminent, and could happen as early as February 16 (Ukraine time).

"The US has talked about the fact that a potential precursor to an invasion could be a cyber attack," Greenhalgh said.

"In the past couple hours, two of the largest state-owned banks in Ukraine have been hit by hackers, as has the website of the defence ministry and armed forces."

American President Joe Biden said "an invasion remains distinctly possible", as leaders from across the globe continue to ask their own citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately.

