Tens Of Thousands Attend Invasion Day Rallies Across The Nation

January 26 represents a day of mourning for many first nations people, highlighted by the mass crowds who attend the 'Invasion Day' rallies each year.

In Sydney, protesters marched down Elizabeth Street in silence to recognise a day of loss and resilience.

"First Nations people and allies are invited to participate in an act of resistance against continuing systemic racism, deaths in custody and the colonial project," the event organiser wrote online.

One speaker echoed the sentiment to change the date of Australia Day, with January 26 largely representing the beginning of genocide for Indigenous Australians.

"Today’s a national holiday where you’re told to go and have a bbq and a beer ... to celebrate our genocide," the speaker said.

"I pay my respects to all First Nations here, to all of us feeling proud to be here today but yet sad in knowing why we have to stand here."

Up north in Brisbane, thousands of Queenslanders flocked to Queen's Garden, chanting "always was, always will be Aboriginal land".

Brisbane Invasion Day rally organiser PJ said the societal issues are withstanding through generations, which was set as a scarce reminder in 1994 once Australia Day was issued as a public holiday.

"Community is important and the government has shown us time and time again, that they don't know how to keep community strong," the Jagera man said.

"We are the oldest continuous culture in the world with over 1500 languages and dialects and many 1000s of song lines that are sung for Mother Earth and yet genocide continues to oppress our people."

The Melbourne rally was cancelled for the first time since 2015, with organisers citing the spread of COVID-19 as the reason.

For the inaugural year, Tasmania's Invasion Day protests shifted to online. The online event began with a Welcome to Country and speeches from activists including last year’s Australian of the Year, Grace Tame.