Ten Ways Australian Big Brother Has Completely Changed In 2020

Big Brother Australia is back on our screens, but it's definitely not the way we remember it!

The original Big Brother aired on Channel 10, and featured a bunch of ordinary Aussies locked in a house. It was originally pitched as a social experiment, and although the housemates were set small challenges and had to nominate each other for eviction, most of the time we just watched as they lived their lives. They formed relationships, had disagreements, and complained about the terrible food. Alliances and discussing voting were banned. The subsequent Channel 9 version followed that pattern.

But in the new Big Brother on Channel 7, things have changed. Strategy, alliances and discussing who you want to vote for are fine. No longer do the housemates act like chess pieces that have zero control over their future. Instead they are actively trying to win the game.

We're already hooked on this new version of the show - and maybe it's exactly what we needed in 2020.

Take a listen below as we break it all down for you and examine the ways the show has changed:

