Ten Virtual Rides That Will Make You Feel Like You're At A Theme Park

Visiting a theme park is one of the best family activities of all.

But while we're all stuck inside, we thought we'd bring the theme parks to you.

Here are some of our favourite virtual rides.

DC Rivals Hypercoaster, Movie World, Gold Coast

Twister Roller Coaster - Knoebels Amusement Park, Pennsylvania, USA

Jungle Eclipse Water Slide, Suntago, Poland

Buzzsaw, Dreamworld, Gold Coast

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Universal Studios Orlando, USA

AquaSpinner, Aquapark, Reda, Poland

Smoky Mountain Alpine Coaster, Pigeon Forge, USA

Nitro, Six Flags Great Adventure, New Jersey, USA

Toboggan Run, Great Wall Of China

Timber Mountain, Knott's Berry Farm, California USA

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

This Is What It Was Like To Play Against Michael Jordan