Ten Virtual Rides That Will Make You Feel Like You're At A Theme Park
No need to leave home!
Visiting a theme park is one of the best family activities of all.
But while we're all stuck inside, we thought we'd bring the theme parks to you.
Here are some of our favourite virtual rides.
DC Rivals Hypercoaster, Movie World, Gold Coast
Twister Roller Coaster - Knoebels Amusement Park, Pennsylvania, USA
Jungle Eclipse Water Slide, Suntago, Poland
Buzzsaw, Dreamworld, Gold Coast
Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Universal Studios Orlando, USA
AquaSpinner, Aquapark, Reda, Poland
Smoky Mountain Alpine Coaster, Pigeon Forge, USA
Nitro, Six Flags Great Adventure, New Jersey, USA
Toboggan Run, Great Wall Of China
Timber Mountain, Knott's Berry Farm, California USA
