Ten Minutes A Day Without Phones Could Be The Answer To Fixing Your Relationship

You should try this.

Article heading image for Ten Minutes A Day Without Phones Could Be The Answer To Fixing Your Relationship

It's time to put down the smartphone and pay more attention to your partner.

Relationship expert and clinical psychologist, Jacqui Manning, has spilled the beans on PodcastOne Australia’s latest Amelia Philips series, ‘Healthy Her’, discussing what it takes to save a relationship on the brink of no return – and it begins with no phones, a conversation and maybe even a glass of wine for 10 minutes a day.

The psychologist, who has over 20 years’ experience specialising in relationships, particularly managing parents stress, talks about how to maintain a healthy relationship and what we can do once children are in the picture to keep our sex life alive.

Have a listen here:

For more, download the free PodcastOne Australia app now!

Entertainment News Team

an hour ago

Article by:

Entertainment News Team

PodcastOne
Listen Live!
PodcastOne
PodcastOne
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs