Temperatures To Soar Above 40°C As Heatwave Sweeps Australia

It’s not even summer yet but already Australians are feeling the heat.

The Bureau of Meteorology has this week predicted above-average temperatures across central Australia, from the western Top end through to coastal NSW, while above-average rainfall is also expected in some parts.

Looking ahead at the next few days, severe heatwave conditions will cover much of NSW, northeast SA, southwest QLD and parts of the southern NT.

Temperatures are predicted to soar 15 degrees above average in some areas, with mercury even expected to hit 45 degrees over a number of days!

