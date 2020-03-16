Telstra And Optus Are Providing Extra Data During COVID-19 Outbreak

Both Telstra and Optus have announced plans to give consumers additional data as part of their response to COVID-19.

With many people now working remotely or self-isolating at home, there is a greater need for Internet access and data.

Optus announced on March 13 that they would offer eligible Postpaid mobile customers a one-off add-on of 20GB of data during April 2020. Eligible Prepaid customers that recharge with $40 or more during April will receive 10GB of extra data. Each offer can be activated through the My Optus App.

Optus CEO designate Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said, “These are unprecedented times, and we want to help Australians who find themselves having to self-isolate or work from home to stay connected.”

“We understand how much it means to customers to stay connected with their colleagues, classmates, family and friends. Access to data is critical, so we are playing our part in helping the community with our additional data offer”.

And Telstra also announced plans today to offer more data. From Thursday 19 March consumer and small business home broadband customers (ADSL, NBN and Cable) will be provided with unlimited data at no additional charge on their plan until 30 April 2020.

Post-paid customers (both handheld and mobile broadband) can receive an extra 25GB of data on their plan to use in Australia within 30 days to facilitate the need for a more mobile workforce. Post-paid customers can apply for the extra data via our Telstra 24×7 and My Telstra Apps from Thursday until 31 March and the data will be available within 24 hours.

Telstra Pre-paid customers with an active recharge of $40+ can get 10GB of additional data to use in Australia within 28-30 days (depending on your plan). Eligible pre-paid customers can apply for the extra data via our Telstra 24×7 and My Telstra Apps from Thursday until 31 March and the offer will be applied to customer accounts within 24-48 hours.

And eligible pensioners with a Telstra home phone plan will also be able to make unlimited local, national and 13/1300 calls, and calls to Australian mobiles, from their home phone in Australia to make staying in touch with friends and family simpler. This is available from Thursday until the 30th April.

For further information, get in touch with Optus or Telstra.

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!