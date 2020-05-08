Tell Your Dogs! Coles Is Launching Self-Serve Doggy Treat Bars Nationwide

Great news for your doggos!

Coles will now be offering a new dog treat service that that will be rolled out across the country.

More than 60 new and exclusive pet food products will be on offer to customers in a self-serve style.

You can pick and mix snacks including bones, kangaroo tails and chicken bites.

Coles Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Ronson said she wants to help Australians lead happier and healthier lives, and the same goes for their fur babies.

The new concept was launched at Coles in Hawthorne Melbourne last week and have proven to be a hit, rolling out nationwide in the coming months.

There's going to be some very happy dogs around the country!

