Telehealth Services To Become Permanent After Pandemic Success

Federal health minister Greg Hunt announced on Monday that Medicare-funded telehealth options will become permanent.

The Federal government have announced they will commit over $100m to make telehealth a permanent fixture within the nation’s health care system.

The minister explained that funds will not only go towards Australia's primary healthcare system, but also in mental health, improving health services in regional and rural Australia, improving access to Medicare, and supporting Covid efforts.

"Telehealth has been transformational to Australia's universal health care and has played a critical role in ensuring the continuity of care for hundreds of thousands of Australian patients during the Covid pandemic, protecting the health of patients and health professionals"

“It came about because of the pandemic, but it has changed the way Australians can access healthcare,” he said. “What this will do is give Australians and their GPs the choice.”

"It's a continuation of the existing measures across the work of GPs, allied health and specialists and I want to thank everybody for their involvement in that"

"All of the different parts of the medical community have played their role but the RACGP has been our principal partner on that front and well supported by the AMA and ACRM," Hunt said.

RACGP President Dr Karen Price called it a ‘wonderful day in the history of general practice’.

"The era-defining episode of Covid has served to highlight just how intertwined health service delivery is with the health of the nation"

"Telehealth has been a remarkable and innovative solution which enabled our country to stay as safe as possible," Dr Price said.

"I know patients and GPs alike will be glad and relieved to hear that these services will remain and will continue to support access to care for people across Australia." - Dr Price

Originally a temporary measure to help reduce the risk of community transmission of Covid between March and December, Telehealth services have enabled health care practioners to deliver services via phone or video conferencing throughout the pandemic.

