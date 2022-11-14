Teens Pulled From Water In Near Drowning Incident At Mermaid Beach

A group of teenagers have been pulled from the surf in Mermaid Beach following a near drowning incident.

Three teens and a child were dragged out to sea after becoming stuck in a rip near Alfred Street at around 6PM on Sunday evening.

Onlookers jumped into the water to assist the group, pulling them to shore before emergency services arrived.

Paramedics treated the three girls and boy for exhaustion at the scene before transporting them to the Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

Paul Young from the Queensland Ambulance Service warned swimmers to stay out of the water at dusk with an influx of young people set to hit Gold Coast beaches for Schoolies celebrations.

“With schoolies approaching, it’s probably good to highlight that swimming at dusk is a great risk and also swimming in an unpatrolled beach as well,” he said.

“If you’re unsure of the surf it’s best not to swim at all. Stick to a local swimming pool.

“If you’re going to swim, swim during the day at a patrolled beach and look after yourself.”

