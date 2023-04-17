Teens Exposed To Pornographic Material Through TikTok

A recent investigation by The Advertiser has revealed that teens are being exposed to pornographic materials through TikTok.

Researchers at The Advertiser launched a TikTok account under the guise of a 14-year-old and followed several popular Australian TikTok creators.

After searching for videos from “misogynistic” personality Andrew Tate, a “be hate aware” message appeared on the screen, warning the user that hate speech or “behaviour that attacks or incites violence and hate against an individual or group” will not be tolerated.

Despite the warning claiming TikTok aims to keep “users safe”, the algorithm soon began to include videos of the #flashtrend, which sees young women partially exposing their breasts.

Clicking on the hashtag lead the account through to several more videos featuring similar content before recommending other borderline pornographic material upon returning to the app’s homepage.

While the TikTok guidelines do not prohibit the use of words such as porn or prostitute, experts believe the accessibility of suggestible content could be harmful to the mental health of teenagers.

“It can incite or encourage people to behave a certain way, which is dangerous,” Australian cyber safety expert Susan McLean told The Daily Telegraph.

“There is the normalisation of pornography and prostitution and unfortunately, young people are vulnerable. Their brains are not fully formed, and they don’t actually understand what they’re doing is potentially harmful.”

