Teens Become Eligible For Boosters As State Records 1,846 New Cases

South Australia have recorded 1,846 new Covid infections and five more deaths over the last reporting period.

There are currently 285 people hospitalised with the virus, 24 people in the intensive care unit and four people on ventilators.

Of the latest Covid related deaths, all were over the age of 80.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The SA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

South Australia Premier Steven Marshall said the latest case numbers are the lowest the state has seen since the beginning of January.

"That's a very positive number," he said.

As Covid case numbers begin to stabilise, the state government have decided eased multiple Covid precautions.

The easing of precautions will include an increase in capacity for hospitality venues to 50 percent.

There will also no longer be a requirement for South Australians to check in to retail venues using QR codes.

Despite retail venues dropping QR check ins, hospitality venues and “high risk” settings will still require people to check-in.

“High-risk settings” include hospitals, aged-care facilities and larger gatherings of people.

The latest Covid numbers come as 16 to 17-year-olds become eligible for booster shots after receiving provisional approval from the medical regulator.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.