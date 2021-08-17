Teenagers Charged Over Cardwell Crime Spree

Two Far North teens have been charged over a string of alleged home burglaries in the Cardwell Area.

Police will allege that the boys aged 14 and 15 stole several items including bikes, cash, and alcohol during the spree last Thursday night.

Police found some of the stolen items, and are in the process of returning them to the residents that were ransacked on Bowen and Jamieson Street, and Coral Sea Drive.

The two teenage boys were charged with several offences and are set to face the Tully Children’s Court.

Senior Constable Matt Cornish says a third boy has been dealt with under the Youth Justice Act, and the community should lock up their homes to deter burglaries.

If you have any information on the crime spree, don’t hesitate to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

