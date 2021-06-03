Teenager Located After Six Days Missing In Daintree Rainforest

A Port Douglas teen has been found 'malnourished' and 'disorientated' after surviving five nights alone in the Daintree Rainforest.

17-year-old Emmanuel Cortez was last seen hitch-hiking towards the Daintree Rainforest last Friday morning after being treated for an undisclosed medical condition at Cairns’ Mossman Hospital.

CCTV footage later emerged of him buying lollies at a Wonga Beach service store before he vanished. The sweets were believed to be all he had for sustenance for the duration of his time as a missing person.

After an extensive search, officers finally found him on Wednesday afternoon on a remote Cape Kimberley beach, frightened and covered in cuts.

Sister, Angelique Carter, said she was appreciative for the amount of effort that police and the community committed towards assuring her brother was found.

“We don’t think he’s eaten much for five days but we are just so thankful he’s alive,” she told The Cairns Post, “The police and everyone have just been remarkable.”

Missing teen found after hitch-hiking to Daintree Rainforest

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.