Teen To Plead Not Guilty Over Deaths Of Three Millicent Locals

A 17-year-old charged with the deaths of 3 Millicent locals will likely have to face trial.

The teenager was allegedly driving a land cruiser when it collided with another vehicle killing 80-year-old Ned Walker, 77-year-old Nan Walker and their daughter 55-year-old Sue Skeer.

The incident occurred just outside of mount Gambier back in November.

With teenager, who was only 16-years-old at the time of the incident previously excused on the ground of mental health, Magistrate Maria Panagiotidis reintroduced the case to the Youth Court on Tuesday in a push for some sort of progress in the case.

“I appreciate the sensitivity of the matter and the complexity of it, but it’s nine months or so since the allegations were made, and I’m really no wiser as to where we’re headed," she said.

“If there are not to be guilty pleas, then I’d like to know about that.”

The 17-year-old's lawyer responded by announcing they would likely argue the defendant's level of culpability.

“It is likely to go to trial,” he said.

Magistrate Panagiotidis said the case would likely be seen by the Senior Judge of the Youth Court.

“I don’t think magistrates in regional courts would necessarily conduct a contested trial in a youth matter," she said.

“It may be that Judge Eldridge will want to organise a time when she can hear the matter herself.”

The judge has also deemed it unnecessary for the teenager to attend a pre-trial conference.

“I don’t want to unnecessarily put a young person through the trauma of sitting around in a pre-trial conference," she said.

The family of the deceased said they are shocked the teenager has decided to plead not-guilty.

Family member Jacqui Verbena said the teenager's new plea has only spurred her on to help achieve necessary changes for other families affected by road fatalities.

“I’ve got no words to say about that court hearing just then, I’m just dumbfounded, but if they want to go to trial, bring it on,” she said.

“It’s gone on too long."

“It’s not fair that he’s not made to come.”

