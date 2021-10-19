Teen To Face 40 Charges Following Alleged Crimes Across Multiple Suburbs

A teenager who has been accused of breaking into multiple businesses and homes has been charged with 40 offences by Queensland detectives.

The 16-year-old is now facing 40 charges following investigations into a number of break ins across Ipswich, Brisbane, Gold Coast and Logan.

The teenager has been accused of stealing from people’s homes, breaking into businesses along with fraud and property damage offences across Greenbank, St Lucia, Everton Park, Oxley, Corina, Beaudesert, Mount Warren Park, Flagstone, Collingwood Park and Redbank Plains.

The crimes are believed to have occurred between September 22, 2021 and October 14, with police finally nabbing the teenager in Logan on October 15.

The teen was charged with two counts of fraud and learner driving unaccompanied, three charges of tainted property, 10 wilful damage charges, five unlicensed driving charges, three burglaries. And 15 counts of break and entering.

The 16-year-old has so far been denied bail and is due to face the Beenleigh Children’s Court in the coming weeks.

