We were first introduced to this meme queen when she was just a baby on Toddlers & Tiaras, but now this child beauty pageant diva is all grown up!

Ahead of the celebration of her sweet sixteenth birthday, 'Honey Boo Boo' aka Alana Thompson has debuted a completely unrecognisable new look on the cover of Teen Vogue.

She took to Instagram to share her new look with her fans and share her gratitude for her new look!

"This is a dream come true, never in million years would I've thought I was gonna be on teen vouge but look at me now," she captioned the post.

In the interview, Alana opened up about what it has actually been like to be a teen reality tv star and that she no longer sees herself as the Honey Boo we all remember!

She also opened up about her relationship with her mother aka Mama June who was arrested on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges in 2019.

Wow, what a journey she has been on!

We absolutely love this new look and feel for her as she continues to grow into her own skin!

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!