Teen Mom Star Reveals Husband Had Affair Just Weeks After Her Mum Died

If anyone followed Teen Mom Mackenzie McKee's journey since MTV's 16 and Pregnant you'd be well aware this relationship was rocky from the beginning.

The now Mum of three has recently taken to Facebook to reveal her partner Josh had been allegedly having an affair just weeks after her mother, Angie passed away from cancer.

The worst part of all, apparently the other woman is her cousin.

You can read the full post here.

We hope she's able to move on from him!

