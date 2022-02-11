Teen Charged Over Alleged String Of Crimes

A Townsville teen who allegedly assaulted two women while attempting to take their handbags has been charged.

The charges were handed down only a few weeks after the teen was sentenced for a separate assault on a cancer survivor.

The 17-year-old teen was arrested by police on Wednesday evening after evading police for days after allegedly robbing a retail store, multiple car thefts and bag snatching.

The teen had only recently been released from detention.

The teen is alleged to have used the stolen goods to purchase a bike which he later sold for drugs.

This has sparked a federal government review of the $1,500 grant for children leaving state care.

The two attempted bag snatches are alleged to have happened only five minutes apart, with the first alleged attack on a 50-year-old woman occurring at the entrance of the Kokoda Street shopping centre at around 2:20PM.

The teen is alleged to have jumped on the victim, grabbed her handbag and escaping in a stolen vehicle.

He then drove to another shopping centre where he allegedly attacked a 55-year-old woman and attempted to take her bag.

The teen could not wrestle the bag from his alleged victim so fled in the stolen Holden Traxx.

The car is believed to have been taken from Hermit Park on February 5th.

Police have also alleged that the teen was involved in the robbery of a Garbutt sporting goods store.

