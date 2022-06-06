'Ted Lasso' Allegedly Set To End With Season 3

If you’re in love with Apple TV+’s most charismatic football coach, you might want to sit down for this!

Last year, one of Ted Lasso’s creators, Brendan Hunt, told Entertainment Weekly how he ‘think[s] it would be pretty cool if, in the face of how much everyone likes this show, [they] stick to [their] guns and just do three seasons’.

Taking Hunt’s statement to heart, one of the series’ writers and stars, Brett Goldstein, recently told the UK’s Sunday Times that the show will be following the original gameplan, meaning the hotly anticipated third season could be the last.

“We are writing it like that,” he confirmed.

“It was planned as three. Spoiler alert, everyone dies!”

We sure hope not!



The final call will apparently be left with the show’s lead, Jason Sudeikis, who’s opted to remain ambiguous when addressing whether the end is nigh.

“That’s the story being told. That three-season arc. [It’s] the one that I see, know and understand,” he explained to Entertainment Weekly.

“As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t know.”

Ted Lasso Season 3 is expected to drop by the end of 2022.

