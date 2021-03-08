Technology Embedded Into Our Bodies?! This Is What The Future Looks Like As Told By Strategic Futurist Anders Sorman-Nilsson

This morning, the Hit Network's Tim & Jess spoke to Strategic Futurist, Anders Sorman-Nilsson, to find out what he thinks the world will look like in the future...like technology possibly being embedded into our bodies?!

So, we wanted to know what the next 20 years will look like and especially what things will look like post-coronavirus.

But one thing that was top-of-mind was how much technology is advancing and what that means for us in the future. Will be have technology embedded into our bodies?!

If you're keen to know more about Anders, you can check out his website here.

Missed the chat? Here's what Anders had to say about the future and technology possibly be embedded into our bodies:

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!