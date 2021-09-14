Teacher Shortages Affecting Classes Throughout Coastal Towns
Class mergers becoming "alarming"
The New South Wales government have been warned over a teacher shortage for home learning and return to classes.
The shortage is becoming exceedingly difficult for students to receive adequate learning blocks.
NSW Teachers Federation president Angelo Gavrielatos says "alarming" new figures provided to parliament show some teachers are taking on combined classes of up to 45 people just to stay up to date.
"This is an example of the very real impact teacher shortages are having on students and teachers in schools from the inner west of Sydney to the far west of NSW," Mr Gavrielatos said.
"As we prepare for schools to go back next term, it is a stark reminder of why teacher shortages must be addressed as a matter of urgency."
"We know teachers face an enormous challenge meeting the needs of students after a long period of remote learning.
"We cannot afford to have shortages of teachers now and in the years ahead as we try and get all students back on track with their learning," Mr Gavrielatos said.
In July, teachers at Merewether High walked off the job following a staffer shortage. Many teachers simply cannot keep up with the excess in home learning, or the class merges of up to 50 students at one time.
