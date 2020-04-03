TBH This Woman Stress-Baking A Toilet Paper Cake Is A Mood

Since we've all pretty much been in self-isolation, some of us are stressing about coronavirus, others are just looking for ways to procrastinate around the house...

Cue stress baking.

A woman by the name of Kate is a prime example of this.

Apparently, she was lying awake at 3am worrying about the coronavirus so naturally, she decided to make a cake instead. Mind you it's not just any cake.

A toilet paper cake...

"It’s a combination of procrasti-baking, seeking comfort in delicious and homey things, but also I think it’s a way for people to feel like they’re in control of something when everything else feels so outside our personal control right now," Kate told Buzzfeed.

It’s dark chocolate and kokuto (Japanese/Okinawan black sugar) cake with vanilla buttercream and mochi fondant.

Honestly, it kinda looks too good to eat.

