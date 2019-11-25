Taylor Swift Stuns In Iconic AMAs Performance With Camila Cabello And Halsey

Taylor Swift brought the house down at the American Music Awards with a performance of some of her biggest hits.

Taylor was being honoured with the Artist of the Decade award, and only received clearance to perform her own back catalogue in the past few days.

Taylor opened with her feminist anthem The Man wearing a shirt covered in the names of all her albums, and then was joined by a troupe of cute child dancers.

She pulled the shirt off to reveal a sparkly gold number and started to sing Love Story. This was followed by a dramatic rendition of I Knew You Were Trouble, and then Blank Space supported by a group of male dancers.

Tay was then joined by Halsey and Camila Cabello to sing her massive hit Shake It Off in an incredibly energetic performance.

Taylor changed the mood with a piano version of Lover, with Misty Copeland dancing on stage with her for the big finale!

What a performance, we loved every second of it.

