Taylor Swift's New Song "Carolina" Previews In 'Where the Crawdads Sing' Trailer!

We have another preview of Taylor Swift's new song, Carolina! Swifties will be flocking to the movies after seeing and hearing the trailer for upcoming film, Where The Crawdads Sing.

Based on the 2018 Delia Owens novel by the same name, the movie will focus on the story of "a woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with."

The most exciting thing about the trailer is hearing MORE of the new Taylor Swift song Carolina, which sounds very dark and moody, and we're loving it.

Here are the lyrics we hear in the trailer:

"You didn't see me here/No, they never did see me here"

"Into the mist, into the clouds"

"If I make a fist, I'll make it count,"

"There are places I will never, ever go/Things that only Carolina will ever know."

Check out the trailer here:

Where The Crawdads Sing will be hitting cinemas July 15.

