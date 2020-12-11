Taylor Swift's Aussie Designer Dress In Her New Video Sparks Wedding Rumours
Did she get married?!
Taylor Swift shocked fans worldwide overnight with the announcement of her brand new album, evermore, which comes out TODAY!
But, that's not the only thing that has fans #shook. There's rumours circling that Taylor Swift has married her long-term boyfriend, Joe Alwyn!
Why? Well, Taylor posted a photo of her wearing a very bridal-like Zimmerman dress on her Instagram.
Not only that, but there's EXTRA clues hinting that the two got married! Find out what they are here:
