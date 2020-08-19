Taylor Swift Reveals All The Easter Eggs We Missed in The Cardigan Music Video

Taylor Swift has openly spoken about the clues she hid in the Cardigan Music Video

Taylor Swift may have been the Easter Bunny in a past life because she cannot drop an album, music video, or even an Instagram post without also including an Easter egg.

The release of her 8th studio album, Folklore, surprisingly was dropped without making fans uncover clues to find the release date, but she still managed to hide a few cheeky clues within the album.

Last month she released the music video for her latest single, Cardigan, and in true Taylor Swift style, she riddled Easter eggs throughout it.

It's not often that she openly speaks about the clues that she has left us with, we usually have to figure them out ourselves. This time around, a behind the scenes video has been released outlining the hidden clues in the video.

Did you pick up on any of these Easter eggs?

