Taylor Swift Just Dropped The First Video From Her Second Surprise Album

Taylor Swift has taken us back into the whimsical, mystical world she's currently inhabiting for the video of her first single off her SECOND surprise album, evermore.

In the clip for Willow, we see Taylor making her way through this enchanting world to find her one true love.

Our favourite line from the song? "I come back stronger than a 90's trend" - BRILLIANT.

You can get your hands on evermore, here.

