Taylor Swift Has Given Us A New Song For Christmas

Taylor Swift has made Christmas come early by dropping her new festive song 'Christmas Tree Farm'. The tune is a nod to her childhood, living on an actual Christmas Tree farm!

The video is made up of adorable home videos and is giving us all the feels...

Oh what an ADORABLE Christmas present!

Earlier in the day, Taylor put it to her cats to see if she should release the song or not...

You can grab your copy of 'Christmas Tree Farm' here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!