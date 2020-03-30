Taylor Swift Gave This Fan $3k After She Lost Her Job!

In these times of financial and emotional hardship, stories of kindness and generosity are a much needed breath of fresh air.

For one Taylor Swift mega fan, or "Swiftie", her fandom has paid off financially, with the singer flicking her a cheeky $3,000 USD to help pay her rent.

Holly Turner, 23, posted to her Tumblr account to write about losing her gig as a freelance photographer due to the Covid19 pandemic, when she received a follow request from none other than Miss Swift herself!

The Hit Network caught up with Holly to find out what happened next!