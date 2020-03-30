Taylor Swift Gave This Fan $3k After She Lost Her Job!

This is so sweet!

Article heading image for Taylor Swift Gave This Fan $3k After She Lost Her Job!

Supplied

In these times of financial and emotional hardship, stories of kindness and generosity are a much needed breath of fresh air.

For one Taylor Swift mega fan, or "Swiftie", her fandom has paid off financially, with the singer flicking her a cheeky $3,000 USD to help pay her rent. 

Holly Turner, 23, posted to her Tumblr account to write about losing her gig as a freelance photographer due to the Covid19 pandemic, when she received a follow request from none other than Miss Swift herself!

The Hit Network caught up with Holly to find out what happened next!

18 hours ago

Taylor Swift
Covid19
Coronavirus
Listen Live!
Taylor Swift
Covid19
Coronavirus
Taylor Swift
Covid19
Coronavirus
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs