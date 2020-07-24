Taylor Swift Drops The Emotional Video For Her New Song 'Cardigan'

In what has been the longest 24 hours ever, Taylor Swift has dropped the first single and video from her new surprise album 'Folklore'.

The song is called 'Cardigan' and in the clip we see Taylor in her most raw state, climbing into her piano, travelling to a mysterious lush land before struggling to keep afloat in a stormy sea.

Get your hands on 'Folklore' here.

