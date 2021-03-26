Taylor Swift Drops Previously Unheard Song From The Vault Called 'You All Over Me'

Taylor Swift has made her fan's dreams come true with a brand new song from her 'vault' of who knows how many tunes she's not released over the years.

The singer is in the process of re-recording her old tracks from her Fearless album after the original rights were sold out from under her.

As part of that album, Taylor has dug out some songs she's been keeping for a rainy day one of those is 'You All Over Me' featuring Maren Morris.

This is giving us SUCH original country Taylor vibes!

You can pre-order Fearless (Taylor's Version) here.

