Taylor Swift Drops New Song 'Carolina'

Taylor Swift fans have been waiting patiently for the singer to drop the full version of her song 'Carolina' ever since she announced it would be part of the soundtrack for the new movie 'Where The Crawdads Sing'.

Well, now that day is here.

Check it out.

Where The Crawdads Sing is based off the novel by author Delia Owens starring Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) as Kya, a woman who is abandoned by her family and must fight to survive on her own in the marshes of North Carolina. But when her ex-boyfriend's body is found in the marsh, she becomes a murder suspect.

The film is also produced by Reese Witherspoon.

You can get your hands on 'Carolina' here and Where The Crawdads Sing is in cinemas on July 21.

