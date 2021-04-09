Taylor Swift Drops Her Most Important Album Yet

Taylor Swift's latest album 'Fearless (Taylor's Version) is probably her most important album to date. After a turbulent time where the rights to her original songs were sold to Scooter Braun, Swift made the decision to re-record the album herself.

She's also giving us some bonus tracks, one of which is with Mr Keith Urban, one with Maren Morris and the beautiful 'Mr Perfectly Fine'...

Not to mention the iconic 'You Belong With Me'.

Get your hands on 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' here.

