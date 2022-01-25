Taylor Swift Claps Back At Gorillaz Frontman For Claiming She Doesn't Write Own Songs

Taylor Swift is not having it with Gorillaz frontman, Damon Albarn, after he slammed the star for not writing her own music.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Albarn praised Billie Eilish saying, "I think she's exceptional."

But when it came to Swift, he said, "She doesn't write her own songs." Ooooh boy.

This didn't go down well with Taylor, who has responded to the tweet and didn't hold back with her words!

Swift then followed up the Tweet with a new one saying, "PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering."

Word to the wise - don't get on Taylor Swift's bad side.

Biggest Copyright Battles In Music History

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!