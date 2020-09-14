Taylor Swift And Katy Perry Cement Their Friendship With Heartwarming Baby Gift

Feud be gone!

Article heading image for Taylor Swift And Katy Perry Cement Their Friendship With Heartwarming Baby Gift

In a beautiful display of women supporting women, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have cemented their newly reignited friendship.

Katy took to social media to post a picture of the heartwarming gift Taylor gave her when she recently gave birth to her daughter Daisy.

Daisy Bloom is now the proud owner of her first blankie, complete with hand stitching - no doubt created by Taylor herself.

This is SO adorable... and we're kind of jealous!

