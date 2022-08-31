Taylor Lautner Opens Up About The 'Nightmare' Diet He Had For 'Twilight'

It ain’t easy being Jacob!

As if being the face of the lesser Twilight team wasn’t hard enough (we said what we said), Taylor Lautner has revealed the details of the ‘absolute nightmare’ diet he had to undertake for his career-defining role.

“I was 16, I was 140lbs (63kg) and I had to put on 35lbs (16kg) of muscle to keep my role,” Lautner said in a recent interview with Yahoo.

“That was an absolute nightmare in the diet compartment – raw sweet potatoes and turkey patties and protein shakes that were essentially just mud. That was rough.”

“I had to consume at least 5,000 calories a day to maintain the weight that I was at.”

Look, that last part is relatable, but the rest sounds awful!

While it sounds like getting in shape for the role was a gruelling process, Lautner has revealed he isn't opposed to returning to the part, telling People he thinks Jacob's 'a good character'.

Taylor’s been keeping his acting low-key since 2016, but returned to our screens with Netflix’s Home Team earlier this year.

He also recently announced that he and his partner, Taylor Dome, have decided they’ll keep the ‘Lautner’ family name when they get married, meaning that, yes, they’ll both be Taylor Lautner.

