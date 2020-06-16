Tax Expert On What You Didn't Realise You Could Claim Back
Do it right this year!
Unsplash
With so many Australian's copping the costs of working from home during Covid restrictions, many are wondering exactly what they're entitled to claim back at tax time.
Tax Specialist, Mark Chapman joined the Hit Network this morning to chat about tax time and exactly what you can claim back.
We were surprised by some of these!
HEAR MORE:
Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.