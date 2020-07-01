Tati Westbrook Makes Explosive Claims Against Shane Dawson & Jeffree Star & It’s A LOT

The beauty guru war is back with another explosive takedown video from Tati Westbrook

You remember Tati Westbrook? Last year she posted that scathing takedown video of James Charles, which started this fiery youtube beauty blogger war, which we could not get enough of!

There was a whole drama around Coachella, security, and hair supplements (only celebrities could have drama over this) which inevitably ended their close relationship and started an all-out beauty blogger war, which saw James Charles lose 3 million subscribers & Westbrook gain 4 million. Most of us were sitting around with the popcorn when this mess unfolded.

Well, Tati’s back and she is not holding back in her recent youtube video which is 40 minutes long, she calls out the biggest Beauty Gurus and there's A LOT to unpack.

Essentially the video is her admitting regret for her now-deleted takedown video of James Charles which was posted last May and says that she didn’t post the video in response to her vitamins but as a response to the ‘poisonous lies’ that she had been told by Shane Dawson & Jeffree Star.

She went as far as to say she was ‘beyond gaslit’ and says ‘I was afraid for my life.’ It’s a HUGE video and there’s a lot in it, you can spend 40 minutes watching the entire video

Or you can listen to all the insane details here:

