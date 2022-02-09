Tassie's Covid Death Toll Rises As Cases Fall

Two more Tasmanians have lost their lives with Covid, bringing the states tally to 22 fatalities.

It comes as Tasmania reported a slight drop in cases with 574 new infections on Wednesday, down by 27 from the previous day.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Hobart Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Of today's new infections, 132 were reported through positive PCR tests, while 442 cases were detected from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

Currently 10 people are in hospital specifically for coronavirus, while a further five patients with Covid are being treated for unrelated conditions and one person is in intensive care.

Most people are using the state's [email protected] management program, with 370 under observation through the remote service, while 4 confirmed cases are under the state's Community Case Management Facility.

The total number of active cases has dropped to 3,214, down by 88 from yesterday's tally.

Meanwhile, the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (ANMNF) has called on the federal government for additional support, with workload pressures and emotional stress overwhelming staff across all divisions.

ANMNF Tasmania secretary Emily Shepherd said Omicron outbreaks in Tasmania's aged care sector have exposed cavernous gaps.

"We know with schools going back there's likely to be an increase in cases, and we're also likely to see more cases in residential aged care," she said.

"The experience of our members with residents with COVID-19 in the last few weeks and months has been incredibly difficult and reported instances of one registered nurse and two care workers for 24 COVID-positive residents."

"There was a lot of preparedness, but also when cases were detected there was a lot of concern. Members described rushed plans put in place, and planning that could have been better thought out," Ms Shepherd revealed.

More to come.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr