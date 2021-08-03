Tassie Leads The Nation In Covid-19 Vaccinated Adults

Hobart is leading the nation with 50.8 per cent of adults having had their first Covid-19 vaccination and 25.3 per cent fully vaccinated.

Following close behind is Launceston with 50.1 per cent of the population over 16 does with their first Covid vaccine and 27 per cent fully vaccinated.

Hobart Local News Update

With all Tasmanians over 30-years-old now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, the state government opened a high-capacity Pfizer vaccine clinic in Launceston on Tuesday, capable of delivering 400 jabs a day.

Meantime, as mainland Delta outbreaks ripple across the country, Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff continues to encourage all eligible Tasmanians to get vaccinated.

“Our aim is to get as many Tasmanians vaccinated as soon as possible, and there is no end date for this new clinic”

For those in the north of the state, the newest high-capacity clinic is open 9am to 5pm at the Door of Hope Christian Church building, 50 Glen Dhu Street, South Launceston.

Appointments can be made via the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738 or via www.coronavirus.tas.gov.au/vaccination-information/covid-19-vaccination/Book-your-vaccine

