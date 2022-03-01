Tasmanian Premier Reveals Plans For $750 Million AFL Stadium

With the possibility of a Tasmanian AFL team receiving a solid push, the state government have revealed plans to build a $750 million AFL stadium.

The 27,000-seater stadium would be built on the banks of the River Derwent at Regatta Point and would feature a retractable roof.

The new stadium will be notably close to the CBD along with ferry terminals nearby for easy transport to and from the stadium.

The stadium is also set to host mammoth events of up to 30,000 people.

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein is set to officially reveal the plans today at the State of State address.

Premier Gutwein said the new development “…would deliver significant social and economic outcomes and create a spectacular and iconic entry to the city”.

While this is exciting news for Tasmania, the stadium will only be given the green light if the state receives an AFL licence at some point this year.

If the state does receive the AFL licence, the government believes the stadium will be ready for the 2027 AFL season.

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein said the stadium would likely attract a larger number of visitors to the area.

“It will be an important part of Tasmania’s sporting and entertainment evolution, growing and supporting the state’s visitor economy, and inspiring infrastructure and transport systems to support industry, business and community growth, ultimately shaping and invigorating our capital city,” he said.

“It will be connected to various transport modes and will fill the city and the State with accommodation, hospitality and retail activity.”

