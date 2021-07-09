Tasmanian Events To Receive Helping-Hand From The State Government

Organisers of Tasmania’s much-loved regional events and festivals were set to get a helping hand, with the state government announcing a new grant that would dedicate over $100,000 towards making events bigger and better.

Bass MP, Sarah Courtney, said organisers of both new and existing events would be eligible to apply for the grant.

“This is targeting regional events. We encourage any event organiser to contact Events Tasmania, who can talk them through the best way to apply.”

Beaker Street Festival Organiser, Doctor Margo Adler, said the funding would help the annual event to attract even more visitors.

“What it means is that we can continue to support events that are bringing people from interstate, bringing people around the state.”

The announcement of the funding followed a turbulent 18 months for the event and live entertainment industries, with Covid 19 forcing many multi-year postponements and a plethora of cancellations upon organisers.

